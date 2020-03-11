Former Browns LB Christian Kirksey visiting Raiders

The market for former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey is already heating up.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Kirksey is visiting the Las Vegas Raiders today, per sources informed of the meeting.

The visit comes less than 24 hours after the Browns released the 27-year-old linebacker.

A former third-round pick out of Iowa, Kirksey proved a solid tackler in six seasons in Cleveland, tallying 286 tackles and six sacks in 2016 and 2017. Injury, however, has been the linebacker's bugaboo. He played in just nine games the past two seasons, missing all but two bouts in 2019 due to hamstring and chest injuries.

The Browns releasing Kirksey gives the linebacker a jump on free agency and landing with the Raiders, if he signs, could be a solid match for the LB-needy Las Vegas squad. First, Kirksey must prove he's healthy.

The Raiders released veteran linebacker Tahir Whitehead earlier in the week, underscoring their need at the position. If Kirksey can stay healthy, he could prove to be a bargain signing this offseason.