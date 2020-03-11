Michael Bennett would love to end career in Seattle

Michael Bennett has been something of a nomad recently, playing with three teams the past two seasons. Now the 34-year-old free agent would love to return to the scene of his greatest success: Seattle.

Joining the Talkin' Seahawks Podcast, Bennett said he would enjoy being the veteran presence on a young Seattle defensive line. The veteran, however, knows the decision ultimately isn't up to him.

"I would love to end my career in Seattle," he said, via NBC Sports Northwest. "It's not up to you, though. It's up to the team."

Bennett's best years came in his Seahawks run from 2013-2017. Since then, the pass rusher has been traded three times in two seasons. First, he was shipped from Seattle to Philadelphia in 2018. Then, during last offseason, Bennett was traded from Philly to New England. After just six games in 2019, the Patriots sent him to Dallas, where he closed out the season.

When right (and not jumping offsides), Bennett remains a good rotational edge rusher, who can get the QB off his spot. He might not be as spry as his early days in Seattle, but there is still juice left to squeeze.

We know the Seahawks need edge-rushing help badly, so Bennett could be considered as an ancillary piece to other upgrades John Schneider must make this offseason. Given his age and history, Bennett could come relatively cheap for Seattle for one final season.

If a reunion were to happen, Bennett would return to the city in which he won a Super Bowl.

"My time in Seattle was great because I didn't just grow as a player, I grew as a man, and I grew as an individual. I could never say anything bad about Seattle," Bennett said. "I feel like Seattle was such a great part of my life. I'm so thankful for the city."