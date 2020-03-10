Patriots earn league-high four 2020 comp selections

With under seven weeks until the 2020 NFL Draft, 15 teams were awarded compensatory selections on Tuesday.
The NFL announced that 32 compensatory choices were awarded to 15 clubs. The New England Patriots led all teams with four comp picks, including two in the third round (Nos. 98 and 100). New England will have 14 total picks in the 2020 draft.
The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks each boast three compensatory selections. Houston earned the first comp pick of the 2020 draft (No. 97).
-
LATEST ANALYSIS
› Top 101 free agents of 2020
› Exposing biggest myth of free agency
› Free agents who could be overpriced
› Jeremiah's top 50 prospects 3.0
› Top 10 players to add in FA/draft:
» QBs | WRs | Pass rushers | CBs | RBs
MOCK DRAFTS
› Brooks' post-combine mock
› Three-rounder 3.0: Tua to 'Skins
› Frelund's analytics-based mock
New England lost seven compensatory free agents during the 2019 offseason, including Trent Brown, Trey Flowers and Chris Hogan, and gained just one (Brandon Bolden).
Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club.
Here is the full list of compensatory picks allotted to teams ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft:
Round 3
97. Houston Texans
98. New England Patriots
99. New York Giants
100. New England Patriots
101. Seattle Seahawks
102. Pittsburgh Steelers
103. Philadelphia Eagles
104. Los Angeles Rams
105. Minnesota Vikings
106. Baltimore Ravens
Round 4
139. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
140. Chicago Bears
141. Miami Dolphins
142. Washington Redskins
143. Baltimore Ravens
144. Seattle Seahawks
145. Philadelphia Eagles
146. Philadelphia Eagles
Round 5
178. Denver Broncos
179. Dallas Cowboys
Round 6
212. New England Patriots
213. New England Patriots
214. Seattle Seahawks
Round 7
247. New York Giants
248. Houston Texans
249. Minnesota Vikings
250. Houston Texans
251. Miami Dolphins
252. Denver Broncos
253. Minnesota Vikings
254. Denver Broncos
255. New York Giants