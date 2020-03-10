Patriots earn league-high four 2020 comp selections

With under seven weeks until the 2020 NFL Draft, 15 teams were awarded compensatory selections on Tuesday.

The NFL announced that 32 compensatory choices were awarded to 15 clubs. The New England Patriots led all teams with four comp picks, including two in the third round (Nos. 98 and 100). New England will have 14 total picks in the 2020 draft.

The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks each boast three compensatory selections. Houston earned the first comp pick of the 2020 draft (No. 97).

New England lost seven compensatory free agents during the 2019 offseason, including Trent Brown, Trey Flowers and Chris Hogan, and gained just one (Brandon Bolden).

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club.

Here is the full list of compensatory picks allotted to teams ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft:

Round 3

97. Houston Texans

98. New England Patriots

99. New York Giants

100. New England Patriots

101. Seattle Seahawks

102. Pittsburgh Steelers

103. Philadelphia Eagles

104. Los Angeles Rams

105. Minnesota Vikings

106. Baltimore Ravens

Round 4

139. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

140. Chicago Bears

141. Miami Dolphins

142. Washington Redskins

143. Baltimore Ravens

144. Seattle Seahawks

145. Philadelphia Eagles

146. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 5

178. Denver Broncos

179. Dallas Cowboys

Round 6

212. New England Patriots

213. New England Patriots

214. Seattle Seahawks

Round 7

247. New York Giants

248. Houston Texans

249. Minnesota Vikings

250. Houston Texans

251. Miami Dolphins

252. Denver Broncos

253. Minnesota Vikings

254. Denver Broncos

255. New York Giants