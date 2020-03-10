NFL, 2K partner to produce multiple new video games

NEW YORK -- The National Football League (NFL) and 2K today announced a multi-year partnership encompassing multiple future video games. The partnership marks the return of football-themed games to 2K's stable of notable sports titles and original IP, as well as an expansion of video game properties for the NFL. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The games will be non-simulation football game experiences. While specific game titles, developers and release dates will be announced at a later date, 2K confirmed the projects are in early development and will launch starting in calendar year 2021, during Take-Two's fiscal year 2022.

"The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans," said David Ismailer, President of 2K. "We're thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It's exciting to bring together 2K's expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL's renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization."

A leading developer and publisher of global interactive entertainment based in Novato, Calif., 2K previously published the popular and critically-acclaimed NFL 2K franchise, which ran from 1999 to 2004, through the Company's 2K Sports label. Other 2K-published games include the top-selling and top-rated NBA video game simulation series NBA 2K, as well as WWE 2K, The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR, BorderlandsTM, BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization and XCOM.

"Expanding the NFL's presence in the world of gaming has become a focus for the League as we look to grow the next generation of our fanbase and reviving our partnership with 2K was a natural step in that effort," said Joe Ruggiero, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL. "2K is a worldwide leader in sports video games, with a proven track record of creating best-in-class and award-winning games and we look forward to sharing more about the projects we are working on with them in the future."

Today's NFL partnership announcement follows several recent growth updates from the publisher and its development studios.

"It's an exciting time for 2K and our fans," said Ismailer. "We're growing our sports offerings and building on our core games with new IP, as well as continued support of award-winning franchises, all with the goal of giving our fans more amazing games and entertainment for years to come."

