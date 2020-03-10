Put Marshal Yanda in the HOF for this epic taser story

No one could question Marshal Yanda's toughness over a 13-year career.

Especially when that career began with a voluntary tasering.

The now-retired eight-time Pro Bowl guard won the locker room over with an electrifying bet in his rookie season, according to this video posted by the Ravens.

"Easiest $600 bucks I've ever made."



This is the classic Marshal Yanda story about volunteering to get tased in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/FSEMkSNPIP -- Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 10, 2020

That 2007 Ravens locker room was chock full of defenders you didn't want to mess with. Yanda earned a little credibility for the offense -- plus an easy $600.

And when Yanda says easy, he means easy.

"I don't know if the batteries were dead or -- I used to get shocked on the electric fence at the farm -- I'm used to it," Yanda told Bart Scott. "It wasn't bad at all. It's still probably the easiest $600 I've ever made to this day."

They don't build them like Yanda anymore. Enjoy retirement, you blocking legend.