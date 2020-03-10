Franchise tag deadline now extended to Monday

With a potential new collective bargaining agreement hovering over the NFL, the league has extended the franchise tag deadline.

The NFL Players Association and NFL Management Council agreed to extend the franchise/transition tag deadline to 11:59:59 a.m. ET Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via a source informed of the decision.

The deadline was set for Thursday at 4 p.m. ET after initially being pushed from March 10.

The NFLPA extended it window for players to vote on a potential new CBA until Saturday night at 11:59 p.m. ET, which directly led to the league moving the franchise window once again.

If the CBA is not passed, teams will have the ability to employ both the franchise and transition tags in 2020. Moving the deadline until after the players' CBA vote eliminates the need for teams to use both tags and then be forced to rescind one tender if the agreement is passed. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys (Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper) and Tennessee Titans (Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry) are candidates to use both tags if the CBA is not agreed upon.

Immediately following the close of the franchise tag deadline, the negotiating window for free agency opens at noon on Monday.

At 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18, the new league year and free agency begin.

Get ready for a cornucopia of transactions to roll our way once the players' vote on the CBA is completed. Next week should be a wild time on the NFL calendar.