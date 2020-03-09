Oklahoma to unveil statue of Browns' Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is still working on becoming a legitimate franchise quarterback in the NFL, but his standing at Oklahoma is cemented.

In fact, it's been bronzed.

University of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday the school will unveil a statue of Mayfield during its spring game on April 18 in Norman, Oklahoma. Mayfield's statue will be the latest of Heisman winners who hailed from Oklahoma.

Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 after completing 70.5 percent of his passes for 4,627 yards and a 43-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He led the Sooners to the Rose Bowl, where they were defeated in a thrilling College Football Playoff National Semifinal against future teammate Nick Chubb's Georgia Bulldogs.

Cleveland made Mayfield the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 draft, surprising experts who thought the Browns might choose USC's Sam Darnold or Wyoming's Josh Allen, not Mayfield. He completed a stellar rookie campaign in 2018 but regressed in 2019 amid internal turmoil that saw head coach Freddie Kitchens fired and general manager John Dorsey part ways with the team after the season.