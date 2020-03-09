Giants TE Rhett Ellison announces retirement

Rhett Ellison is calling it a career.

The New York Giants tight end announced his retirement Monday after eight seasons.

"The past few weeks, it's kind of been an emotional rollercoaster," Ellison said in a statement. "But the overwhelming feeling I have is gratitude. Just thinking back to all the people in my life, even before I put pads on, that were able to nurture and grow the gifts God put into me and make this career possible. I think that was the biggest thing that was the fun part about the retirement process, which is reflecting on those people, thanking those people, reaching out and just the lessons they taught me, the tools they gave me for my life after football."

The 31-year-old spent his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected in the fourth round out of USC. Ellison played the past three seasons with the Giants.

The tight end's retirement comes after he suffered a concussion that wiped out the final six games of his 2019 campaign. He compiled 18 catches for 167 yards and a score in 10 games with New York last season.

Ellison ends his eight-year pro career with 118 catches for 1,189 yards and seven touchdowns.