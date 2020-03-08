Defenders ride run game, defense to beat BattleHawks

It turns out they can run in the XFL, too.

The DC Defenders outlasted the St. Louis BattleHawks in an old-school war in the trenches for a 15-6 win Sunday.

The battle of wills produced 402 rushing yards between both teams, the most of any XFL game. The Defenders accounted for a season-high 229, undoubtedly leaning more on the ground game after benching starting quarterback Cardale Jones.

The former Ohio State hero played just two series before being replaced by Tyree Jackson, following an interception that led to a BattleHawks field goal. Jackson, playing in relief of Jones for the third consecutive game, threw a 9-yard touchdown to Khari Lee on his first pass. He would attempt only 13 more, for just 30 yards, as Jhurell Pressley (15 carries, 107 yards) did most of the heavy lifting on offense.

The Defenders averaged 5.6 yards on 41 rushing attempts, laying the groundwork for three second-half field goals from Ty Rausa. His first one, from 52 yards out, broke a 6-6 tie early in the third quarter. Rausa later connected from 50 and 22 to complete the day's scoring.

A pair of fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter were just as critical to DC's triumph.

With two minutes remaining, defensive tackles Siupeli Anau and Tracy Sprinkle tripped up St. Louis running back Matt Jones just short of the marker to seal the win. The combination of Jones and Christine Michael generated 139 rushing yards (on just 25 carries) but wasn't enough to reach the end zone.

The BattleHawks' best chance came earlier in the fourth, while still trailing by 6. They advanced all the way to the Defenders' 5-yard-line when, on fourth-and-1, quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was stopped by Tavaris Barnes and Jonathan Celestin. DC extended its lead a few plays after Jameer Thurman blocked a Marquette King punt inside the red zone.

The victory catapulted the Defenders (3-2) into a three-way tie in the East division, along with the BattleHawks and New York Guardians.