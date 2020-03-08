Brissett on Colts QB rumors: 'Just doing my job'

As teams prepare for the deepest free-agent quarterback class in recent memory to hit the market, there's been a lot of talk surrounding the fluidity many teams are facing at the position.

One of the most talked about situations continues to be the Indianapolis Colts and Jacoby Brissett, who was thrust into the QB1 spot last fall after the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck. Following an up and down 2019 campaign for the 27-year-old, talk of him being replaced by a veteran talent, namely Philip Rivers, has continued to ramp up.

While taking in Saturday's XFL showdown between the Seattle Dragons and Houston Roughnecks, Brissett was asked about the swirling rumors surrounding his job status for the 2020 season. His response was par for the course.

"[I'm] just doing my job," Brissett said with a smile to ESPN's Diana Russini when asked about the chatter.

Brissett's reply may have been minimal but it was only right for him to make some sort of public comment due to how frequently he's been spoken about in the news lately, particularly in the past few weeks.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said four days ago that he believes in Brissett and felt that "a lot of people don't give [Brissett] enough credit to what type of quarterback he really is" given the tribulations he dealt with last season. Meanwhile, team owner Jim Irsay said last month Indy remains "open-minded" about Brissett's future.

There's still plenty to be sorted out -- i.e. the CBA vote -- this offseason before the new league year begins in 10 days. Until then, all we know is that Brissett is still set to Indy's head honcho for at least one more year.