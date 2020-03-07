O'Brien likes CB Conley, but uncertain about option

Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien liked what he saw in Gareon Conley enough to send a third-round pick to the Raiders for him.

However, O'Brien was non-committal when asked whether the Texans would pick up the cornerback's fifth-year option.

"Conley has been good for us," O'Brien said, per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "I probably wouldn't be able to answer that specific question, but we like Gareon Conley, if that answers your question. We like what he brings to the table."

While the Texans spent a third-round pick to get Conley via mid-season trade, the Raiders used a first, selecting him 24th in the 2017 NFL Draft. The fourth year of Conley's rookie deal is upcoming with the Ohio State product due to make $1.89 million in base salary in 2020. O'Brien and Houston have until May 30 to make a decision on picking up Conley's option or declining it.

A solid cover man, Conley, who had 50 tackles and 13 passes defended in 2019, earned a 63.2 grade last season (56th in the NFL at cornerback), but one would be hard-pressed to say he's fulfilled his potential as a first-round choice.

Whether the Texans decide to invest in locking him up for 2021 is a question that might well carry on through the spring.