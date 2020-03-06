Redskins working to sign Scherff to long-term deal

Uncertainty remains across the league with a new collective bargaining agreement yet to be approved, but the Washington Redskins aren't waiting for a resolution to keep a key player.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Washington is working to lock up guard Brandon Scherff on a long-term deal in order to avoid using the franchise tag to keep him, per sources informed of the situation.

Scherff played in 11 games in 2019, battling injuries for a second straight season amid a lost season for the franchise in which coach Jay Gruden was fired before the midway point. The team's lack of success shouldn't be used to evaluate Scherff's value, though. The lineman ranked ninth among all guards in the NFL in 2019 (minimum 200 snaps), per Pro Football Focus, carries a Pro Bowl pedigree (three appearances) and would serve as a foundational piece of any franchise, including Washington.

The Redskins are in the midst of a makeover, with new coach Ron Rivera attempting to usher in a new era for a woebegone organization that hasn't lived up to its storied history in the last two decades. While Rivera hasn't been able to convince Trent Williams to reconsider leaving, it's clear he and the Redskins' front office is aware of Scherff's value to the franchise's future.

Even without a new CBA, it would greatly behoove the Redskins to secure the 28-year-old Scherff's services for many years to come -- especially with a young signal-caller in Dwayne Haskins lining up behind him.