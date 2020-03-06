Trent Williams happy 'situation' is close to an end

Trent Williams is ready to move on from Washington.

The Redskins granted the veteran left tackle permission to seek a trade.

"I'm just happy this situation seems to be heading towards an end," Williams wrote in a text to ESPN's John Keim.

Williams planned never to play for Washington again last season after medical issues left him disgruntled. There was some thought that with the Redskins wiping out Bruce Allen and the medical staff, perhaps peace could be made.

New coach Ron Rivera said at the NFL Scouting Combine the situation was fluid.

Now the liquid is rushing out of D.C.

Williams, who didn't play a snap last season, is preparing for his first stint in a New Jersey after 10 years in Washington if a trade partner can be found.

From Trent Williams' agent Vince Taylor, Trent is in fighting form pic.twitter.com/Qbc9m159pc â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 5, 2020

The 31-year-old certainly looks like he's in good shape after a year off.

With teams constantly in need of left tackle help, the Redskins should find a trade partner for a perennial Pro Bowler who, despite some injury history, remains one of the top blockers in the league.

Williams' agent insisted to The Athletic that the trade request was about Williams getting a needed change of scenery, not about a new contract. Any team trading for Williams, however, surely knows that in the last year of his contract, the stalwart left tackle is hoping for a new deal at some point.

If a trade is consummated, the Redskins will have a huge Williams-sized hole to fill on the offensive line. For teams in the market, it's rare an offensive tackle of Williams' ability becomes available, so the price tag could be substantial.