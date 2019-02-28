NFL UK celebrates International Women's Day

From the field to the office and from the sidelines to the stands, we're celebrating all the women who make our game great in the UK, because American Football is not just a man's game... it's for everyone!

On the field...

In the UK we have a healthy domestic scene when it comes to American Football and our female players are some of the toughest around.

We went along to meet three of the top female players who are not only bossing the UK league but they've been pretty successful overseas as well...

In the office...

"I work in football and I run games. I've never had an issue walking into a team and having them respect what I say or listen to me. I think it's a great opportunity for any female to come into this business."

Our Vice President of Events, Maria Gigante, has been working in the NFL for 27 years. But what is it about the sport that's made her stay so long?

On the sidelines...

This Sunday the Derby Braves will be taking on the Newcastle Raiders in the BUCS league playoff game but there is something special about this fixture. For the first time in the UK game all the officials taking to the field will be women. We spoke to Back Judge Susannah Taylor to learn more about this historic moment...







And in the stands...

In the UK we have some of the most passionate NFL fans around and none more so than Chicago Bears fan Claire Da Bear...