Dalvin Cook sets sights on 2K scrimmage yards in '20

Dalvin Cook remains the centerpiece of the Minnesota Vikings offense, and with Gary Kubiak taking over the offensive coordinator role, the expectations for Cook in 2020 will only rise.

The 24-year-old running back has goals of his own in his fourth season.

"Two-thousand yards," the Minnesota Vikings told TMZ. "We could go like a 1,500 [rushing] and a 500 [receiving]. 1,500, 500. Or, 1,400, 600!"

Christian McCaffrey was the only player to hit 2,000 scrimmage yards last year with his 1,000/1,000 season.

Cook compiled 1,135 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 attempts and 519 receiving yards on 53 catches in 14 games last season. Had Cook not gotten injured, he'd have come close to 2,000 scrimmage yards in 2019. Not only did the RB sit out the final two weeks, he also had fewer than 12 carries in three of the final four games he played.

With Kubiak fully in charge, expect Cook's workload to remain sky-high. If he stays healthy, 2,000 yards is certainly within reach.

As for his looming contract situation -- entering the final year of his rookie contract -- Cook didn't sound like he's planning on holding out for a new deal, telling TMZ "business is gonna handle the business."

Business will certainly be handled if Cook hits that 2,000-yard goal.