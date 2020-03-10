This Day in Football History: March 9 to March 15, 2020

From the anniversary of Nick Foles' return to the Eagles that ended in a Super Bowl win to the anniversary of the Saints signing Drew Brees, check out some of this week's historic NFL people and moments. Think you know your football trivia? NFL Research looks back at some of the great games, stunning accomplishments and historic people to keep you in the loop on this day in history.

March 9

On this day in 2018, the 49ers tendered a contract to running back Raheem Mostert. Mostert's 226 scrimmage yards in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win over the Packers are the most in a conference championship game in NFL playoff history. His five scrimmage touchdowns in the 2019 playoffs are the second-most by an undrafted player during a single postseason in NFL history. In addition, Mostert is the sixth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 300 rushing yards and at least five rushing touchdowns in a single postseason, with the other members of that list boasting some impressive resumes: Patriot Sony Michel (2018) and Hall of Famers Terrell Davis (1997), Franco Harris (1974), John Riggins (1983), and Larry Csonka (1973).

The Jaguars signed cornerback A.J. Bouye to a five-year, $67.5 million contract on this day in 2017. Bouye has been selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and, according to PFF, he has allowed a 70.5 passer rating in coverage since 2016 (the eighth-lowest among cornerbacks, minimum 100 targets in coverage). The Jaguars have reportedly agreed to trade Bouye to the Broncos for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

March 10

On this day in 2018, the 49ers signed cornerback Richard Sherman to a three-year, $27.2 million contract. Sherman, who was named first-team All-Pro three times and selected to five Pro Bowls, is a Super Bowl XLVIII champion and has a 90.5 coverage grade from PFF, including playoffs (the highest among all cornerbacks, minimum 50 targets). Sherman has 35 career interceptions, the most in the NFL since 2011. He played for the Seahawks from 2011 to 2017 before joining the 49ers.

Happy birthday to Hall of Famer Rod Woodson! Woodson, a six-time first-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection, turns 55 on March 10. He was the 1993 AP Defensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl XXXV champion. Woodson's 12 interceptions returned for touchdowns are the most in NFL history. He played 17 seasons for the Steelers (1987-1996), 49ers (1997), Ravens (1998-2001) and Raiders (2002-2003).

Happy 82nd birthday to Hall of Famer Ron Mix! Mix was a nine-time first-team All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and only accumulated two holding penalties in his 10 seasons with the Chargers (1960-1969). He played for the Raiders in 1971.

Happy birthday to the late Hall of Famer Clyde "Bulldog" Turner. Turner was born on March 10, 1919 and died in 1998. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1966 after a career that included being named first-team All-Pro seven times, four Pro Bowl selections and four NFL Championships (1940, 1941, 1943 and 1946). Turner played 13 seasons for the Bears (1940-1952).

March 11

On this day in 1986, NFL owners adopted limited use of instant replay as an officiating aid. Teams had the ability to challenge pass interference calls for the first time during the 2019 season.

Happy 35th birthday to Seahawks Greg Olsen! Olsen has been selected to three Pro Bowls and is the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards (2014-2016). His 718 receptions since he entered the NFL in 2007 are the second-most among tight ends. Olsen played for the Bears (2007-2010) and Panthers (2011-2019) before signing with the Seahawks in February.

On this day in 2015, the Dolphins signed Ndamukong Suh to a six-year, $114 million contract. Suh was the 2010 Defensive Rookie of the Year and has been selected to five Pro Bowls. He has been named first-team All-Pro three times (none with the Dolphins), the second-most selections among interior defensive linemen since 2010 (only Aaron Donald has more with five). Suh has played for the Lions (2010-2014), Dolphins (2015-2017), Rams (2018) and Buccaneers (2019) and will become an unrestricted free agent on March 18.

March 12

Happy 62nd birthday to Matt Millen! Millen is a four-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl XV, Super Bowl XVIII, Super Bowl XXIV and Super Bowl XXVI). He played 12 seasons at linebacker for the Raiders (1980-1988), 49ers (1989-1990) and Redskins (1991) and was a 1989 Pro Bowl selection. He was the Lions president and general manager from 2001-2008.

March 13

On this day in 2017, the Eagles re-signed quarterback Nick Foles after he spent the previous two seasons with the Chiefs (2016) and Rams (2015). Foles, who had played for the Eagles from 2012 to 2014, ended the season as the Super Bowl MVP. He had 373 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, a 106.1 passer rating and a receiving touchdown in the Eagles' 41-33 Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots.

The Redskins traded a 2012 first-round pick, a 2012 second-round pick, a 2013 first-round pick and a 2014 first-round pick to the Rams for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft to select Robert Griffin III on this day in 2012. Griffin was the 2012 AP Offensive Rookie of the year and is one of three quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 3,200 passing yards and at least 800 rushing yards in a single season (Hall of Famer Randall Cunningham and Seahawks Russell Wilson also did so). He had a 14-21 record as starting quarterback for the Redskins from 2012 to 2014 and went on to play with the Browns (2016) before joining the Ravens, where he has been since 2018.

March 14

On this day in 1967, the Baltimore Colts drafted MSU Bubba Smith No. 1 overall in the first combined AFL-NFL draft. Smith was named first-team All-Pro in 1971, selected to two Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl V champion. He played 10 seasons for the Colts (1967-1972), Raiders (1973-1974) and Oilers (1975-1976).

A seventh official, the side judge, was added to the officiating crew on this day in 1978. The NFL still uses seven on-field officials today.

On this day in 2006, the Saints signed quarterback Drew Brees. Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (77,416), passing touchdowns (547) and completions (6,867). He is a Super Bowl XLIV champion and was named Super Bowl MVP. Brees was named first-team All-Pro in 2006 and has been selected to 13 Pro Bowls.

March 15

Happy birthday to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin! Tomlin, who has a 133-74-1 (.642) record in 13 seasons as head coach (the highest win percentage in Steelers history) turns 48 on March 15. He is a Super Bowl XLIII champion and led the Steelers to a Super Bowl XLV appearance against the Packers.