49ers exercise options on FB Juszczyk, CB Williams

It took a full team effort for the 49ers to reach Super Bowl LIV, and they're bringing a handful of those key contributors back for 2020.

San Francisco tendered five exclusive-rights free agents Thursday, the team announced. Those five tendered: running back Jeff Wilson Jr., quarterback Nick Mullens, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, tight end Ross Dwelley and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill.

San Francisco also exercised options for fullback Kyle Juszczyk and cornerback K'Waun Williams.

Moseley is the most notable of the group, starting nine games and playing in all 16 in 2019, recording 50 tackles, eight assists, eight passes defended and one interception. Brunskill is a close second, appearing in 14 games with seven starts, adding three postseason appearances.

Juszczyk continued to flourish in Kyle Shanahan's offense as a multitalented fullback, starting 12 games and serving as a highly effective blocker while also catching 20 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown. Williams appeared in 15 games, recording 51 tackles, two passes defended, two interceptions and four forced fumbles as San Francisco's nickel corner.

Wilson also helped San Francisco in 2019, playing in 10 games, rushing 27 times for 105 yards and four scores and catching a game-winning touchdown pass in a victory over Arizona.

Mullens is the most intriguing of the bunch, playing admirably in place of Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018 before returning to the bench in 2019. The former Southern Mississippi record-breaker remains as a reliable backup who may have some undiscovered potential.

Exclusive-rights free agents don't have the freedom to entertain offers from other teams, so they'll be back in San Francisco thanks to Thursday's tenders.