Eagles hire Marty Mornhinweg as offensive consultant

  • By Kevin Patra
Marty Mornhinweg is back in Philly.

The former Eagles offensive coordinator returns to Philadelphia as a senior offensive consultant to coach Doug Pederson, the team announced Thursday.

The former Detroit Lions head coach spent 10 seasons in Philadelphia under Andy Reid, starting as a senior assistant in 2003, then moving to assistant head coach (2004-2005), and was the OC from 2006-2012 until Reid was fired. Pederson was on the staff with Mornhinweg from 2009-2012.

The 57-year-old then spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as QBs coach (2015-2016) and offensive coordinator (2016-2018). He was not on an NFL staff in 2019.

Mornhinweg represents a veteran offensive coach for Pederson to lean on during the season as the Eagles enter 2020 without an official offensive coordinator.

