Tom Brady, Bill Belichick talk on phone ahead of FA

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick finally have connected.

The New England Patriots duo spoke by phone Tuesday to discuss the quarterback's pending free agency, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Wednesday.

The tone and what exactly was discussed between Belichick and Brady was unclear, according to Giardi. NBC Boston reported the talk "wasn't particularly productive." While the Boston Herald reported the call "didn't go well."

Brady made a rare media appearance Wednesday, during an Instagram Live appearnace with UFC president Dana White who pitched him on joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

"It's been a lot of patience for me," Brady said. "Obviously being where I've been for 20 years, it's been an amazing experience. I don't know what the future holds. Right now, I'm just trying to be patient through this process. It's my first time going through it. In the meantime I'm going to spend a lot of time with my family over the next 10-12 days. We have a little vacation planned, which I'm looking forward to."

Brady's future is at the epicenter of the free-agent market, which opens on March 18.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Patriots desire to keep Brady in New England in 2020. Questions about whether the six-time Super Bowl champion reciprocates that desire and what sort of deal it would take to lockdown TB12 remain to be seen.

While Brady's future remains in limbo, the rumor mill will continue to speculate on the 42-year-old's future.

In the meantime, Brady's top target last season in New England, receiver and friend Julian Edelman, is doing his best to rally Patriots fans to support Brady's return in this election year, as he's created "Stay! Tom 2020" T-shirts, buttons, signs and mugs.