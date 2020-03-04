Bill Belichick to receive key to City of Annapolis

Bill Belichick's foundation included the United States Naval Academy, the City of Annapolis and the sport of lacrosse.

Those will converge with Belichick at the center of it this weekend when the coach is presented with a key to the City of Annapolis by its mayor at halftime of the Navy-Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse game.

"I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Mayor Buckley and the City of Annapolis," Belichick said, via the Capital Gazette. "I would like to thank Admiral Buck and Chet Gladchuk for allowing me to receive the key in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I loved the years I spent growing up in Annapolis and at the Naval Academy and I always look forward to returning. I am proud to be an Annapolitan!"

Belichick grew up in Annapolis around Navy football coaches thanks to his father, Steve, who served as an assistant on the staff for 34 years. It was there where Belichick learned his earliest lessons and principles related to football and life, picking up attention to detail and discipline while also falling in love with the intricacies of the game.

Football wasn't his favorite sport, though, as Belichick preferred lacrosse, which he played along with football at Wesleyan University. Lacrosse runs in the family, too as his son, Patriots defensive assistant Steve Belichick, went on to play lacrosse at Rutgers from 2008-2011.

Belichick has won more Super Bowls than any coach in history, taking home six titles in nine tries. He's widely regarded as the best ever, and he'll receive his due in his hometown this weekend.