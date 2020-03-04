FA Wilkerson arrested for DWI, drug possession

Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the former Jets and Packers defensive lineman was arrested earlier this week by New Jersey State Police and charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, per an NJ State police spokesman.

Wilkerson was pulled over on March 2 at 2:45 a.m.. Garafolo adds. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wilkerson and the passenger have been released pending a court date.

It's Wilkerson's second known DWI arrest. He was taken into custody by New York Police in June 2019.

The 30-year-old defensive lineman was not on an NFL team last season. He played his first seven years with the New York Jets after being selected in the first round of the 2011 draft. He generated two 10.5-plus sack seasons with Gang Green. Wilkerson spent three games with the Green Bay Packers in 2018, compiling five tackles and zero sacks before an ankle injury sent him to IR.

Wilkerson is a free agent.