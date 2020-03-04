Patriots WR Sanu underwent successful ankle surgery

Mohamed Sanu struggled down the stretch of the season with the New England Patriots due to a lingering ankle injury. The hope is the receiver will be healthier in 2020.

Sanu had successful ankle surgery Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Traded from Atlanta to New England at the midway point of the season, Sanu went for 81 yards and a TD on 10 catches in his second game with the Pats. Then he suffered the ankle injury in Week 11 on a punt return and was never the same. After missing one game, Sanu totaled just 110 total yards in the remaining six games, including the playoffs.

The 30-year-old receiver played through the nagging injury and hoped it would heal naturally. In the end, surgery was required. He enters the final year of his contract, set to make $6.5 million in base salary.

With questions swirling around the Patriots' quarterback position, New England needs a healthy Sanu to bolster a questionable receiving corps no matter who the QB is in 2020.