Joe Burrow: 'Please don't compare me' to Tom Brady

Joe Burrow sits as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but would like the expectations for his pro career calibrated down a peg to start.

Last week during the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Burrow to Tom Brady, noting the two quarterbacks have similar mechanics.

"When you watch these guys side by side, #TomBrady mechanically, watch what you see from Brady and tell me this does not look identically the same from #JoeBurrow. It is eerie." - @MoveTheSticks on @nflnetwork #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/GeAr9uPWxe â Lakisha Jackson Wesseling (@LakishaJackson) February 27, 2020

Asked about Jeremiah's comparison during an interview with NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe and Andrew Hawkins, Burrow respectfully would prefer not to be compared to a QB who has already won six Super Bowls.

"Please don't compare me to the best player of all time," Burrow said. "Let me do my own thing. Don't do that to me, please."

Told it's a compliment to be compared to the GOAT, the 23-year-old responded:

"It is, but it's Tom Brady."

Burrow's reaction is as dead-on as one of his passes in the College Football Playoffs.

He has the talent and mental makeup to be a great NFL player, but let's not put him in a gold jacket just yet.

Burrow might look like Brady with some of his pocket movements, but he's got a long way to go to reach those heights.

One thing is certain, come April's draft Burrow will be selected way ahead of where Brady went 20 years ago.