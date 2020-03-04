Roundup: Trevor Siemian heads to free agency healthy

Trevor Siemian's 2019 season ended in gruesome fashion, with the New York Jets quarterback ripping ligaments in his ankle in Week 2. Five and a half months later, the signal-caller is on the mend and will enter a deep pool of free-agent quarterbacks.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Siemian received a clean bill of health this week from specialist Dr. David Porter, per a source informed of the situation.

The 28-year-old started the Week 2 Monday Night Football contest against the Cleveland Browns when Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis. Siemian threw six passes, completing three for three yards, and took two sacks. His season ended early in the second quarter when escaping the pocket, he got drilled in the helmet on a roughing the passer penalty by Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett. On the play, Siemian's leg bent under him, and he writhed in pain on the turf. He was placed on injured reserve a day later and underwent ankle surgery.

While the pool of potential starting quarterbacks looking for work this offseason could be historically deep, a backup with 25 starts under his belt like Siemian should have no trouble finding work when the free-agent market opens in two weeks. Entering his sixth season, he has shown the ability to lead an offense, can be a reliable spot-starter if needed and can aid in the film room during the week.

For his career, Siemian has completed 59.2 percent of his 841 attempts for 5,689 yards, 6.8 yards per attempts, 30 TDs, 24 INTs and taken 66 sacks.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on this offseason Wednesday:

» Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander was recently cleared for football actitives by Dr. James Andrews, who trimmed Alexander's meniscus in January, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per a source. Alexander missed three games in the 2019 regular season and the Vikings' two postseason outings, but is now healthy as free agency awaits.