DDFP: Willie McGinest on Tom Brady's future

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by former Cleveland Browns legend Willie McGinest! Shek and Willie do a deep dive into each scenario for where Tom Brady could play in 2020, including a potential trade to his hometown San Francisco 49ers (3:20)! Willie also talks about Clemson defensive star Isaiah Simmons and what position he should play in the NFL (30:50). Shek and Spaghetti round out the show by giving their prediction as to where Tom Brady will play (40:51).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play