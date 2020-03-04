Veteran safety Mike Adams retires after 16 seasons

"Pops" is hanging it up.

Mike Adams is retiring after 16 seasons in the NFL. The veteran safety announced his decision during a Wednesday appearance on Good Morning Football.

Adams' football journey took him to six different cities professionally, but it began with uncertainty. The Delaware product went undrafted in 2004 before landing with the San Francisco 49ers. He was productive from the start of his second campaign, recording 74 tackles, five passes defended and four interceptions in 14 games in 2005.

Adams was never quite considered a premier safety, but was undoubtedly a productive one, playing in 228 games and recording 935 tackles, 30 interceptions, 83 passes defended and 13 forced fumbles. He spent time in San Francisco, Cleveland, Denver, Indianapolis, Carolina and Houston, serving as a valuable veteran presence in the back end of many different secondaries.

Nicknamed "Pops" for his experience, wisdom and effectiveness among younger teammates over a lengthy career, Adams' longevity came as a result of his availability, as he played in at least 13 games in all but two of his 16 seasons. He made two Pro Bowls (2014 and 2015) while playing for the Colts before moving to Carolina, where he spent two years. Adams finished his career with a six-game stint in Houston in 2019.