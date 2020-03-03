Titans pledge assistance following Nashville tornadoes

Tornadoes tore through the Nashville area early Tuesday morning, causing miles of damage and claiming the lives of at least 22 people, according to the Associated Press.

Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk pledged the franchise will assist those in need in a statement Tuesday.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to those families who lost loved ones in the tornadoes last night and are heartbroken to see the damage across Nashville and Tennessee," Adams Strunk said. "We know the strength of our community and the Volunteer spirit that lives in us all. We will join the efforts to re-build in these areas and know our neighbors will join us."

All Titans employees and players have been accounted for, according to Titans public relations. Power has been restored to Nissan Stadium, while the team's practice facility is currently running generator power.