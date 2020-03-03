NFL 'closely monitoring' coronavirus developments

The NFL is "closely monitoring developments" related to COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, a league spokesperson told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

"We are closely monitoring developments and have been in contact with The World Health Organization, CDC and the NFL-NFLPA medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON) Program for Infection Prevention," the statement read. "We will continue those discussions throughout our offseason."

According the The New York Times, there are now more than 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in 15 states in the U.S. and six deaths linked to the virus.

Tuesday's statement from the league comes a day after ESPN reported the NBA's short-term recommendations to teams as it pertains to the virus. ESPN reported that the NBA is weighing its options related to "pre-draft combines, on-site workouts and international scouting events."

The league will hold the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas from April 23-25 and March 5 marks the start of 30-plus days of pro days across the country for prospective prospects. In addition, each team has the ability to hold on-site visits with up to 30 prospects leading up to next month's draft.

NFL Network's Steve Wyche reports that the 2020 Combine Series, featuring the Regional Combine Invitational (RCI) and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine, is still scheduled to take place as originally planned. The event runs March 27-29 at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Facility.

The NFL is set to hold its Annual League Meeting, attended by owners, GMs and coaches from all 32 teams, from March 29 to April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla.