Would you try Ben Bartch's weight gain combine shake?

Ben Bartch's blender might be the reason why the D-III prospect secured an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine.

The St. John's (Miss) product's wild smoothie creation helped him pack on over 60 pounds to prepare for life as an NFL lineman. Bartch now weighs in at 309 pounds.

He shared the recipe with NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe and it is something to behold.

Bartch's concoction first calls for seven scrambled eggs, cottage cheese, instant grits, peanut butter, and bananas -- all standard breakfast fare.

But the Gatorade topper? That's a step too far, even for its creator.

"Throw it all in and just plug my nose," Bartch told Wolfe. "I'd gag sometimes. But that's what you have to do."

Bartch's smoothie regimen could help him become the first D-III prospect drafted in April. There's no arguing with his results, however gag-worthy they are.