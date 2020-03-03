Broncos could add RB to complement Phillip Lindsay

John Elway will have some big decisions to make on defense this offseason, but while he waits for those moves to crystalize, the Denver Broncos' czar is kicking the tires on potentially available running backs.

The Broncos are doing their due diligence on RBs and expected to have interest in veteran free agents, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reported, including the likes of Tennessee's Derrick Henry.

Other potential top backs available this offseason who fit the Broncos' profile are expected to include Kenyan Drake, Melvin Gordon, Jordan Howard and Carlos Hyde. Denver also met with big backs at the scouting combine that could be available in the middle rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Denver is looking for a complement to Phillip Lindsay, who Elway has said could be a candidate for a contract extension this offseason.

Despite going undrafted, Lindsay won the Broncos' top gig in quick order his rookie season and generated back-to-back 1,000-plus yard campaigns to open his career.

Elway now appears to want a bigger runner to complement Lindsay as opposed to the tandem with Royce Freeman that Denver employed the past two seasons. If the Broncos do add a big back at some stage this offseason, it would likely further diminish Freeman's role despite being a third-round pick two years ago.

The Broncos are estimated to have about $70 million in salary-cap space, per Over The Cap, so adding a free agent running back is possible, despite all the other moves Elway must figure out this offseason. With Lindsay already displaying Pro Bowl skills, however, it'd be a surprise if Denver sunk a ton more assets into the position.