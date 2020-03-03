Chargers, WR Travis Benjamin mutually parting ways

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to move on from veteran players.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Chargers and receiver Travis Benjamin are mutually parting ways after four seasons, per a source. The team and Benjamin's agent, Ron Butler, met during the combine last week.

Benjamin will officially be a free agent when the new league year begins.

The wideout agreed to a restructure last season that added a void year to his contract along with taking a pay cut. After Benjamin played just five games in 2019, catching six passes for 30 yards and zero touchdowns, the sides moving on is likely best for all parties.

Benjamin enjoyed a breakout campaign back in 2015 with the Cleveland Browns, burning for 966 yards and five TDs as a deep threat.

He signed with the Chargers in 2016 to be a speedy complement to Keenan Allen. The plan didn't work out for long. Benjamin earned 677 yards on 14.4 yards per catch with four TDs in his first season, but his impact regressed each year from there.

After missing 15 games the past two seasons and struggling to have any influence on games, it's questionable what role the 30-year-old receiver could garner on the open market. However, teams are always scouring for speed. Benjamin has that requisite skill when healthy and locked-in. He'll need to prove to teams he can get back to being a field-stretching force to land a gig in 2020.