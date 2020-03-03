Mathieu: Time for Chiefs to reset, win another SB

During an NFL season, players often live by the 24-hour rule after a win. After a day of celebrating, it's right back to work.

Winning a Super Bowl allots more time for reveling, but not too much.

Weeks after their Lombardi win, the Kansas City Chiefs are already back to business, not extending their celebration too long.

"I don't think so," safety Tyrann Mathieu said, via ESPN. "I try not to get caught up in that. I tend to always reflect on the things I've been through because it kind of keeps me grounded. It keeps me motivated to do more.

"It was such a great feeling to accomplish certain goals you set out to accomplish. My mindset is that it's time to reset and try to do it again. I think we've got a really good team and a really good opportunity. Not every team has the opportunity we have. It's important for us to kind of reset and just get back to work."

Mathieu isn't the only one beginning the calibration for the 2020 season. Coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach were back to business as usual last week at the NFL Scouting Combine. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is discussing his offseason plans to improve.

Receiver Mecole Hardman noted he's already back working out after his rookie campaign.

"Ain't no time to rest like that," he said. "It's definitely tough [in trying to win back-to-back championships]. But we've got guys in the room that can make it happen. We've got the coaching staff for it. Now we know what it takes to get there and win it."

Winning back-to-back Super Bowls is a difficult task in a league built on parity. The last back-to-back winners came in the 2003-2004 seasons when Bill Belichick's New England Patriots pulled it off. Even the Pats three more recent Lombardi's came after failing the previous season. Since the turn of the Millennium, that 03-04 New England run marks the only back-to-back winning Super Bowl champs.

The Chiefs know they've got a lot of work to get started on if they're going to hoist another Lombardi Trophy in a Florida city.