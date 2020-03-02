Ex-Vikings OL Jeremiah Sirles announces retirement

A starting offensive lineman for three franchises is calling it quits.

Former Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills OL Jeremiah Sirles announced his retirement on Monday, less than six years after entering the league as an undrafted free agent.

"The decision doesn't come easy, but after two major ankle surgeries last year, my wife and I have made the decision to see what the future holds for our family," Sirles wrote in a tweet. "Part of me will always be a kid who was able to play a game he loved for 20 years. Here is to the next steps and some exciting things lined up."

Sirles, 28, started out with the Chargers in 2014 before being traded to the Vikings ahead of the 2015 season. In three years with Minnesota, Sirles played 28 games and made 14 starts.

The offensive lineman spent an offseason with Carolina in 2018 but joined the Bills after he was cut in September of that year. Sirles started five games for the Bills in 2018. Buffalo re-signed the O-lineman, but cut him in July after briefly placing him on the physically unable to perform list.

Sirles spent the 2019 regular season out of football. In total, he appeared in 42 games and made 20 starts.