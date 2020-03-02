Jamal Adams' FA wish list includes Dante Fowler

The New York Jets want to make Jamal Adams a "Jet for life." That sounds just fine for the safety.

Appearing on NFL Network's coverage of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Adams was asked about the declaration from general manager Joe Douglas that he wants the 24-year-old in New York long term, the safety expressed optimism a deal could get done.

"I feel good," Adams told NFL Network's Deion Sanders. "It gives me confidence going into next season, but we'll see where everything handles."

After Sanders cracked a joke about the Jets' statement meaning they'll trade him soon, Adams said he realizes how the game is played.

"It's a business," Adams said. "I understand."

Along with locking down Adams, part of the Jets' offseason business is upgrading a defense that got torched for long stretches last season and lacks start talent outside of Adams.

Entering his fourth season, Adams has a wish list for Douglas this offseason.

"I would definitely go for (Jadeveon) Clowney. Pass rusher, that's what I'm looking forward to," Adams said. "That's a safety's best friend. Definitely Clowney, Big 9-1 down in Jacksonville (Yannick Ngakoue), he's a beast. Dante Fowler. I mean, there are so many guys coming out right now in free agency that we could sure use coming off that end."

Clowney is expected to be the top defensive end to hit the open market. Ngakoue is expected to be franchise tagged by the Jaguars but has also said he no longer is looking for a long-term deal in Jacksonville, which could lead to a potential tag-trade scenario. Fowler had a solid season in L.A. and is likely to price himself out of the Rams' market.

The edge rusher market has depth this offseason if teams are willing to pony up the dough.

The Jets desperately need to upgrade the pass rush after years of neglecting the position. Whether through free agency or the draft, if Gang Green exits the offseason without adding multiple edge options, Adams won't be the only one disappointed.