Xavier McKinney cuts NFL combine workout short due to cramps

INDIANAPOLIS -- Xavier McKinney, one of the top defensive backs in the 2020 NFL Draft, will have to wait until his pro day if he wants to show scouts a complete workout. The former Alabama safety cramped during his first attempt at the 40-yard dash on Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones, clocking an official time of 4.63 seconds.

Unfortunately for McKinney, the cramping kept him from a second 40 attempt and on-field drills. Before cramping, McKinney posted a 36-inch vertical jump, which tied him for 17th place among defensive backs, and a broad jump of 10 feet, 2 inches.

Given McKinney's draft status -- NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks him the 14th-best player in the draft -- NFL clubs figure to be watching McKinney closely if he makes up the missed drills at Alabama's pro day workout on March 24.

McKinney was one of Alabama's most consistent defenders last season with 95 tackles, three interceptions, three sacks and four forced fumbles.