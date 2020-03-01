Top CB Jeff Okudah suffers injury during NFL combine workout

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah withdrew from position drills during the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday after taking a hit to the neck and head area, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. Okudah leaped to catch a ball at its highest point during drill work and fell backward, with the back of his head appearing to make hard contact with the Lucas Oil Stadium turf.

Okudah, considered the draft's top prospect at his position, clocked an official 4.48 40-yard dash and, earlier in the week, posted 11 bench-press reps. Okudah did return after the drills to participate in the vertical and broad jumps, posting impressive marks in both events (41-inch vertical and 11-foot-3 broad jump). He will have several weeks to prepare again for drills he didn't participate in, as Ohio State's pro day workout is scheduled for March 25. Fortunately, he took to Twitter after the cornerbacks worked out on Sunday to indicate he's OK.

Jeremiah ranks Okudah as the No. 4 overall player available in the 2020 draft.