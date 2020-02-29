Ta'amu, Battlehawks outlast Dragons, win 2nd straight

For the second time in as many weeks, the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks sent their football-starved fans home with a win.

Jordan Ta'amu enjoyed his best game of the young season, completing 20 of 27 passes for 264 yards and a TD pass in St. Louis' 23-16 victory over the Seattle Dragons (1-3). The former Ole Miss QB added a team-high 63 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

The Battlehawks moved to 3-1 with the win, gaining a half-game lead over the D.C. Defenders atop the XFL East.

"It was just a team effort," Ta'amu said after the game. "We prepared. Everybody on the offense did their job. We came out with a big win."

St. Louis entered halftime with a 17-3 lead over the Dragons, who took the drastic measure of swapping starting QB Brandon Silvers (4-of-10, 40 yards) out for B.J. Daniels ahead of the second half.

The former USF signal-caller led two touchdown drives in the second half to cut St. Louis' lead to 20-16. Daniels completed five of 10 passes for 100 yards, picked up 84 rushing yards on seven carries and threw one TD pass.

But down seven points with four minutes to go, Daniels threw his final pass of the game on a third-and-20 attempt that fell into the hands of Battlehawks defensive back Will Hill for an interception. St. Louis ran out the clock by putting the ball in the hands of Ta'amu and Christine Michael (12 car., 27 yards).

St. Louis will face off against its division rival in D.C. next weekend in a battle of XFL East supremacy. The Dragons will travel to Houston to take on the currently undefeated Roughnecks.