Draft prospect cuts elbow on vertical leap device at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Draft prospect James Smith-Williams sustained a one-of-a-kind injury on Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine when he cut his elbow on the the apparatus used during the vertical jump event.

Smith-Williams, a former North Carolina State defensive lineman, made contact with a knob on the device as he came down from a jump attempt, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. Smith-Williams had his elbow taped so he could continue with his workout and might require stitches, according to Jones, but he wasn't allowed to continue with any contact work, such as bag drills. Smith-Williams recorded a 32-inch vertical, which tied for the 10th-best mark at his position.

Smith-Williams turned in the best 40-yard dash among defensive linemen with a 4.60-second clocking.