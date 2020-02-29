Luis Perez leads XFL's Guardians to win over Wildcats

Led by former Rams quarterback Luis Perez, the XFL's New York Guardians earned their second home win in as many tries on Saturday afternoon, outlasting the Los Angeles Wildcats, 17-14.

Perez, making his first start for the XFL franchise, went 18-of-26 for 150 yards and a second-quarter touchdown pass in the victory as the Guardians improved to 2-2 on the season.

Perez replaced ex-Raiders signal-caller Matt McGloin as New York's starter on Saturday.

New York pulled away from a 14-14 tie game with 10:57 left in the fourth quarter when Matt McCrane knocked home what would be the game-winning 47-yard field goal.

The Guardians withstood a number of promising second-half drives from Josh Johnson and the Wildcats (1-3). L.A. did not punt once in the final two quarters but saw its six drives results in just eight points.

Johnson led the Wildcats into Guardians territory on their first four drives of the half, but L.A. turned the ball over on downs, threw a pick and missed a field goal on three of them.

Those missed opportunities wasted prolific performances from the journeyman Johnson (25-of-40, 330 yards, 2 TDs, INT) and Tre McBride (eight rec., 127 yards, TD).

L.A. finished an anemic 2-of-12 on third downs.

The Guardians will travel to take on the Dallas Renegades (2-1) next Saturday, while L.A. will host the winless Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday.