Tony Romo to re-up with CBS for about $17M annually

Tony Romo made about $127 million as an NFL quarterback. He's on his way to making more than that as an NFL broadcaster.

CBS and Romo have agreed to a multi-year contract worth approximately $17 million per season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the deal.

The New York Post first reported the news.

With Romo's rookie deal set to expire, CBS avoided a potential bidding war with the most coveted football broadcaster by making him the highest-paid ever. In fact, his new contract is worth about twice as much as the reported high of $8 million for John Madden.

The former Cowboys QB will also be earning more on an annual basis as a color commentator than he made in all but three seasons of his 14-year career. Romo went straight from the playing field to the broadcast booth in 2017 and instantly made his mark alongside esteemed partner Jim Nantz with his penchant for accurately predicting plays.