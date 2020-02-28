Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins sits out drills at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins opted out of physical testing on his final day at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

Dobbins injured his ankle in the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff loss to Clemson last month. He hinted at the decision during his media interview session on Wednesday, saying he might hold off until Ohio State's pro day workout on March 25.

He did participate in bench press testing, recording 23 reps at 225 pounds, but it will be Dobbins' speed and agility that NFL scouts will be more interested in when they travel to OSU for pro day. He rushed for 2,003 yards on 301 carries in 15 games for the Buckeyes last season.

Dobbins (5-foot-9, 209 pounds) is ranked as the No. 34 player available in the draft by NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.