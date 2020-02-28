OL Lloyd Cushenberry sidelined by hamstring pull at combine

Lloyd Cushenberry's combine workout was cut short on Friday afternoon.

The former LSU offensive lineman appeared to pull his right hamstring on his second 40-yard dash attempt and was sidelined him for the rest of the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported.

Cushenberry, a member of the LSU national title team and a first-team All-SEC player in 2019, was seen with an ice pack on his right leg during offensive line drills.

The 6-foot-3, 312-pound OL ran a 5.27-second 40-yard dash on his first attempt and logged 25 reps in the bench press.

Cushenberry is the top interior lineman on NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks' position rankings. He'll be able to improve his draft stock at LSU's pro day on April 3.