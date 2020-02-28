Winston underwent surgery to repair torn meniscus

Jameis Winston, it turns out, was a banged-up player while throwing his 33 TDs and 30 INTs in 2019.

Along with a broken thumb and LASIK eye surgery, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus that needed to be trimmed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The meniscus surgery flew under the radar when Winston underwent eye surgery as noted by a local radio station at the time.

The plethora of issues put Winston's season in further context. He dealt with a hairline fracture in his throwing thumb and was on the injury report late in the season with the knee injury.

The injuries further cloud the evaluation of Winston as he heads into free agency. How much was his play hindered by the issues leading to inconsistency? The previous four years of evidence would indicate that he remained the same player. Still, injuries that ultimately needed surgery after the season can always stymie growth, especially in a new system.

Winston will be one of the most interesting free-agent cases in years if the Bucs decline to tag him in the coming weeks.