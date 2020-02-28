Cardinals to host 2020 home game in Mexico City

The Arizona Cardinals will be flying south of the border in 2020.

The team announced Friday the Cardinals are the host team for the game in Mexico this season.

The Cards' opponent will be announced later in the spring along with the rest of the 2020 schedule.

"Two years ago when the NFL awarded Super Bowl LVII to Arizona and State Farm Stadium, we understood the requirement of hosting an international game before 2023," Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "We are thrilled to learn that this game will take place at Estadio Azteca where we received such an enthusiastic reception in 2005. We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from fans in Mexico and look forward to an incredible experience."

This year's game marks the fifth straight season a contest has been scheduled at Estadio Azteca in Mexico -- the tilt in 2018 was moved due to poor field conditions.

Mexican NFL fans are in for another treat this season with an up-close look at Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray guiding Kliff Kingsbury's offense. The Cards came on strong down the stretch last season and were one of the more entertaining non-playoff teams in late December. If Kingsbury and Kyler continue to mesh in Year 2, a big leap could happen in the desert.

Arizona is scheduled for home dates against the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins in 2020.