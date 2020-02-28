Clowney 'would definitely like to return' to Seahawks

Jadeveon Clowney enjoyed his one season in Seattle and would like to run it back again -- if the money works out.

"After spending the last year in Seattle and seeing how they do things, I would definitely like to return," the 27-year-old pass rusher told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "However, I'm also open to new opportunities if it comes down to that."

Clowney's comments mesh with what head coach Pete Carroll has said in the past. Clowney is also someone the Seahawks would like to keep, but how much they're willing to pay is the biggest question.

Teams scouring for edge aid could back up the Brink's truck for Clowney. Anderson mentioned the Colts and Giants -- two teams that lack star power off the edge -- as two candidates with ample salary-cap space and need as potential suitors. There could be several others.

It's notable that the Seahawks balked at paying Frank Clark last season. Each player is a separate case study, but would they now spend big on Clowney at the same position?

Clowney earned three sacks in 13 games played in 2019, with 31 total tackles, an INT and four forced fumbles. The counting stats don't do justice to the edge rusher's influence on many contests. Clowney was a wrecking ball when on the field, disrupting the pocket and blowing up plays in the backfield. He also missed three games due to injury.

In a free-agent market with several interesting options off the edge, Clowney remains the most intriguing prospect.

The Seahawks desperately need to add, not lose pass rushers. If they can match the contract others will offer, perhaps Clowney will make his stay in Seattle more permanent.