Tee Higgins cites short prep time for decision to sit at combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Following an extended season that saw his team reach the College Football Playoff title game, Clemson WR Tee Higgins decided not to participate in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine's physical testing because of short preparation time.

"We had a long season and I only had four or five weeks to prepare for this, and I feel like that's not enough time to compared to all these other guys who had two months," Higgins told Colleen Wolfe and Andrew Hawkins as part of NFL Media's Scouting Combine Today. "I just feel like I need to be more prepared to run the 40 and all the other drills."

Clemson's CFP championship loss to LSU was on Jan. 13, about six weeks before Higgins would have gone through physical drills on Thursday. Higgins was one of seven Clemson players invited to the combine, but was the first among them scheduled for drill work. It remains to be seen whether any more former Clemson players follow suit. Others include LB Isaiah Simmons, OL Tremayne Anchrum, S Tanner Muse, OL John Simpson, CB A.J. Terrell and S K'Von Wallace. Simmons and Anchrum are scheduled to work out with the other offensive linemen on Friday.