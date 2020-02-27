Punter Michael Turk thrills at NFL Combine with 25 bench reps

INDIANAPOLIS -- NFL scouts might only care about Michael Turk's leg strength where his NFL draft value is concerned, but on Thursday, the former Arizona State punter wowed clubs with his upper-body strength.

Turk recorded 25 reps of 225 pounds in bench-press testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. The mark is a modern record, as it's the most reps by a punter since 2003, per NFL Research. Tennessee's Trevor Daniel posted 23 reps in 2018. Tennessee's Trevor Daniel posted 23 reps in 2018. Turk began to struggle on the 21st rep but managed to deliver four more before finishing.

That doesn't figure to do him any good as a punter, but it will give him some bragging rights among combine participants. His total was more than that of 19 offensive linemen at the combine, including top prospects such as Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (24) and Louisville's Mekhi Becton (23). Turk is the nephew of former NFL punter Matt Turk, who played 17 pro seasons.

Turk applied for early draft entry after only one season as a starter at ASU, forgoing two years of NCAA eligibility. He averaged 46 yards per punt, including a whopping long of 75 yards, and had 23 punts of 50-plus yards.