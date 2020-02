He said he didn't want to leave and now it appears Chris Jones is going to get his wish.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs plan to franchise tag their star defensive lineman. Jones was set to become an unrestricted free agent this spring.

Rapoport also reported that Kansas City views Jones in their long-term plans and hopes to get a deal done at some point.

Around the NFL will have more on this shortly.