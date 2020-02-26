DDFP: Quarterback questions arising at the NFL combine

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank and Matt "Money" Smith joins remotely from Indianapolis! After the guys try to sing the new James Bond theme song (2:22), they start to discuss all these new quarterback scenarios that seem to be arising at the NFL Combine. The trio dives into if the Dolphins need to trade up for Tua Tagovailoa (6:26), if the Redskins could trade away Dwayne Haskins (13:53), why the Giants won't verbally commit to Daniel Jones (18:05), would Tom Brady be a fit with the Titans (25:44), do they believe the Panthers saying Cam Newton is their QB (35:00) and which QB in the draft reminds people of Patrick Mahomes (45:05)?

