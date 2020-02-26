Zimmer expects Everson Griffen back with Vikings

INDIANAPOLIS -- Mike Zimmer's defensive prowess has made his Vikings into an intimidating unit on that side of the ball, thanks in part to the contributions of veterans like Everson Griffen.

Zimmer isn't guaranteed to retain the services of Griffen, though, as the defensive end is headed toward free agency after opting out of his contract.

"Everson's a terrific person for us," Zimmer said of the defensive end. "I think our situation is the right one for him and we expect him to be back. I think he wants to be back, so, you know, those kinds of things usually work its way out."

Griffen has been a foundational defender for the Vikings in the Zimmer era, setting his career-high in sacks at the time during Zimmer's first season at the helm with 12. Griffen bested that mark three seasons later when he recorded 13 sacks, and has racked up a total of 57 sacks from 2014-2019.

It sure seems like the situation for Griffen is right in Minnesota, as Zimmer said. At 32 years old, it'll be interesting to see where the two sides land in a potential contractual agreement, but it doesn't sound like there will be all that much of a standoff.

While they figure out the money, Griffen can at least rest easy knowing he's very much wanted back by the team with which he's spent his entire 10-season career.